ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
ASC 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
AVN 73.81 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.59%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
FFL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.4%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.17%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (12.54%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.3%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.89%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.8%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 31.3 (0.75%)
BR30 15,037 Increased By 112.6 (0.75%)
KSE100 41,977 Increased By 247.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,049 Increased By 111.5 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s 10-year bond yields fall to 3-week low as BOJ stands pat

Reuters 17 Jun, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond yields fell to a three-week low on Friday after the Bank of Japan maintained massive stimulus, retreating from a six-year high scaled earlier in the session.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and its guidance to keep borrowing costs at “present or lower” levels, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting the economy’s tepid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was widely expected but a surprise move by the previously dovish Swiss National Bank on Thursday had spurred some speculation the BOJ could tweak its stance.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to 0.220% after the policy announcement, a level not seen since May 26.

The yield rose to as high as 0.265% in early trade, above the BOJ’s implicit cap and its highest since Jan. 4, 2016. “Investors got relief for now from the BOJ’s decision to keep its policy (unchanged),” said Takayuki Miyajima, senior economist at Sony Financial Group.

“The central bank was not as aggressive as the investors had expected in changing the policy.”

The benchmark yield rose earlier in the day after central banks across Europe raised interest rates on Thursday, some by amounts that shocked markets, in the wake of the US Federal Reserve’s 75-basis-point hike.

Japan 10-year JGB yields breach BOJ’s upper limit

Under yield curve control, the BOJ guides short-term rates at -0.1% and the 10-year JGB yield around 0%. The bank has offered to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year government every day since April.

To maintain the cap, the bank said on Friday it would conduct an additional offer to buy unlimited amounts of the 10-year bonds.

That came after the BOJ this week conducted waves of additional bond purchases, on top of its usual daily offers. The two-year JGB yield and the five-year yield were both flat at -0.090%, and 0.030%, respectively.

Longer-term yields inched up, with the 20-year JGB yield climbing 1 basis point to 0.880%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.175%, while the 40-year JGB yield was flat at 1.255%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.2 point to 147.41, with a trading volume of 15,271 lots.

Japan’s 10-year government bond

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year bond yields fall to 3-week low as BOJ stands pat

PTI’s ‘big show’ against price hike, inflation on 19th

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories