Zardari assures PPP workers of spending time in Punjab to revive party

Recorder Report 17 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has assured his party workers of spending maximum time in Punjab to revive the party.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Bilawal House, he told his party workers that he would be sitting in Punjab from now onwards to do politics to revive the party with their help.

He said the party leaders and workers have long history of struggle in Punjab. All efforts would be made to ensure meeting public expectations from a new government in the province, he stressed.

He further pointed out that negotiations are the only way forward to survive in the international as well as domestic politics and right decisions are only possible after assessing the reaction of your counterparts. Those who spoke on the occasion included Rana Farooq Saeed, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Aslam Gill, Shahid Abbas, Ahmed Raza and Asrar Butt while those attended the meeting included Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Cheema, Faisal Mir, Jamil Manj and Afnan Butt besides others.

It may be noted that Zardari was also found fully active back in December 2021 during the by-polls in NA-133, an old stronghold of the party in the city, when party’s candidate Aslam Gill had secured over 30,000 votes in the wake of a strong canvassing at mass level.

He was also part of the celebrations organized at the Bilawal House to mark the marvelous revival of the party in the city. The then President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who is now Speaker National Assembly, was on the front foot to activate old jiyalas of the party in the city. He had also organized a number of public rallies on the instructions from Zardari to attract disgruntled party workers. Besides, he had reached every street of the constituency to appease the unhappy party workers and convinced them to reactivate politically at the grassroots level. It is generally believed that Zardari had made heavy spending during the by polls to activate the party workers in the form of motorcycle and car rallies during the by-poll.

