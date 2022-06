KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 29.700 billion and the number of lots traded at 25,107. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 8.516 billion, followed by

NSDQ 100 (PKR 7.018 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.798 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 4.121 billion), Silver (PKR 2.346 billion), DJ (PKR 827.789 million), SP 500 (PKR 694.339 million), Platinum (PKR 446.204 million), Japan Equity (PKR 349.137 million), Copper (PKR 320.621 million), Palladium (PKR 150.519 million), Natural Gas (PKR 90.665 million) and Brent (PKR 90.665 million).

