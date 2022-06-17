Cleaning of nullahs ordered by Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the work to desilt 41 major drains is in full swing.

“After the completion of the Nullah cleaning, the concerned contractors are bound to keep the drains clean and remove the wastage from the drainage system for the next 90 days,” the Administrator said this while inspecting the cleaning of drains at Burns Road, Sindh Secretariat, Shaheen Complex and PIDC here.

Municipal Commissioner KM Afzal Zaidi, Sindh Solid Waste Management MD Zubair Channa, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Director Machine Pool Anwar Baloch and other officers also accompanied him.

The Administrator said that the monsoon season is about to start in Karachi so cleaning of drains should be completed as soon as possible so that there is no obstruction in drainage of rainwater.

“Wherever there are encroachments, they should be removed so that garbage can be removed from drains through manual cleaning,” he said.

Wahab said that all local bodies will work under a joint strategy in case of any emergency and will ensure smooth drainage of rainwater in all cases. He directed the Senior Director Municipal Services to check on daily basis the drains which have already been cleared and to continue the process on daily basis.

The Administrator Karachi also directed to clean the drain passing through Sindh Secretariat manually so that rainwater may not accumulate. He said that the main reason for clogging of drains is plastic bags thrown into the Nullahs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022