Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Safdar Rasheed 16 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab government has allocated Rs685 billion for the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2022-23. In terms of development sectors, the highest allocation of Rs272.6 billion is for the social sector which includes Rs172.5 5 billion for health sector and Rs64 56 billion proposed for education sector. Rupees 164 billion have been allocated for infrastructure development including Rs80.8 billion for roads sector.

Major programmes/initiatives for the FY 2022-23 include sustainable development programme for South Punjab at a cost of Rs31.5 billion, Rs58.5 billion for sustainable development programme, Rs125 billion for universal health insurance programme, Rs1 billion for establishment of Nursing University at PKLI, Rs3.65 billion for the transformation of agriculture in Punjab, Rs4.8 billion for afternoon school programme, establishment of universities in five major cities at a cost of Rs1.7 billion, Rs5.5 billion for the construction of additional classrooms, Rs10.9 billion for road maintenance rehabilitation programme. The other initiatives include provision of laptops at cost of Rs1.5 billion, revamping of THQ and DHQ hospitals at cost of Rs3.1 billion, skill development programme (4.2 billion) and Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (Rs0.5 billion).

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

Furthermore, the salient features of the Development Portfolio 2022-23 include economic development through public investment, inclusive and balanced regional development, transformation of agriculture sector, ensuring water and food security, human development through skills development, creating an environment conducive to mobilizing private sector resources, support for public-private partnerships, strengthening governance through information technology and bridging the gender divide.

