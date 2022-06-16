UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ordered a four-month suspension in exports and re-exports of wheat and wheat flour originating from India, the world’s second biggest producer of the grain, state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The Gulf nation’s economy ministry cited interruptions to global trade flows as the reason for its move, but added that India had approved exports of wheat to the UAE for domestic consumption.