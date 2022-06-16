PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Pakistani Rana

“The Pakistani Rana is allergic to two elements.”

“Pakistani Rana?”

“There is the Indian Rana, a bad man played by Amresh Puri in many films, who loved all that is bad and hated all that is good.”

“Right, but the Indian Rana oversaw many a heroine twirling away on a song that made it a super hit movie. But the Pakistani Rana is the Interior Minister and I don’t see him overseeing any pretty heroine twirling away on a song…”

“Ah there you are wrong! He is the bane of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and The Khan has publicly condemned his high handed tactics and all the little Khanzadehs have also condemned his statements and…”

“Two things my friend: first no one has ridiculed him, I mean this is in contrast to PTIs Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid who was ridiculed by the then opposition and who miserably failed to overcome the Pakistani Rana’s obstacles to meet The Khan in Islamabad with a significant number of supporters…”

“I agree, and I hope it’s a lesson learned for The Khan.”

“We hope, and second don’t forget The Pakistani Rana contributed to the Imran Khan-led long march going away without a dharna and the call for the second march is kinda now long overdue.”

“OK, so the Pakistani Rana is a man who twirls the opposition on his statements but what is the other element that The Pakistani Rana is allergic to. I am assuming that he is allergic to The Khan and his band of merry men and women.”

“Take a guess?”

“He has expressed some anger against Chaudhary Pervez Elahi’s antics.”

“Ha ha, they do seem more like antics as opposed to the Q League’s earlier strategy that were labelled as tactics.”

“The tactics master was Chaudhary Shujaat and the antics master Chaudhary Pervez…”

“And the two strategized very effectively but now with the split…”

“You have heard the spilt milk proverb?”

“Spilt is not the same as split.”

“Hey it’s merely changing the placing of one letter and what’s in a letter!”

“The letter that The Khan waved to the crowd…”

“Oye shush, anyway the second element that the Pakistan Rana is allergic to is D-Chowk — since he took over as Interior Minister that has remained shut with containers, but Nadra Chowk where the accountability court is situated is wired shut more often than not since his appointment.”

“There are many cases of PML-N stalwarts in the accountability court while D-Chowk is used only by the public, the bureaucrats and…”

“And is The Khan’s preferred dharna place.”

“Viola.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022