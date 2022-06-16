KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.049 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,510.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.618 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.242 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 2.926 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.946 billion), Silver (PKR 1.217 billion), DJ (PKR 1.123 billion), Japan Equity (PKR 549.249 million), Natural Gas (PKR 477.187 million), Platinum (PKR 294.295 million), Copper (PKR 270.086 million), SP 500 (PKR 261.924 million), Palladium (PKR 109.822 million) and Brent (PKR 13.148 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, one lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.481 million was traded.

