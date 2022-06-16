Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
16 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
Samba Bank Limited 16-Jun-22 12:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 16-Jun-22 09:00
Gadoon Textile Mills L td 17-Jun-22 16:00
Hashimi Can Company Ltd 17-Jun-22 15:30
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-Jun-22 15:30
National Refinery Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30
Attock Refinery Limited 22-Jun-22 12:30
Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-Jun-22 14:30
International Steels Ltd 23-Jun-22 15:00
Indus Motor Company Ltd 29-Jun-22 16:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30
