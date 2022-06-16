KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Samba Bank Limited 16-Jun-22 12:00 Pakistan Cables Limited 16-Jun-22 09:00 Gadoon Textile Mills L td 17-Jun-22 16:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 17-Jun-22 15:30 Cherat Cement Company Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00 Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Ltd 20-Jun-22 11:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 22-Jun-22 15:30 National Refinery Ltd 22-Jun-22 10:30 Attock Refinery Limited 22-Jun-22 12:30 Pakistan Oilfields Limited 22-Jun-22 14:30 International Steels Ltd 23-Jun-22 15:00 Indus Motor Company Ltd 29-Jun-22 16:00 Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30 =========================================================

