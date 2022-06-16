Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 15, 2022)....
16 Jun, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (June 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.81586 0.82657 0.82686 0.05550
Libor 1 Month 1.50929 1.19029 1.50929 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.00329 1.69043 2.00329 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 2.66800 2.23843 2.66800 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.58129 2.88957 3.58129 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments