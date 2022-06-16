World
US medical panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for youngest children: livestream
16 Jun, 2022
WASHINGTON: A US panel of medical experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday recommended the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for use in children aged six months through four years.
"I'm really pleased that we've reached this kind of milestone," said Ofer Levy, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital who was among 21 experts that unanimously agreed the vaccine should receive an emergency use authorization.
