PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan’s narrative no longer effective?

“The airwaves are full of pitching the coalition government’s narrative, or lack thereof, against The Khan’s narrative…”

“More like not as effective.”

“But you know I would like to advise The Khan to strengthen his narrative where it’s weak…”

“He has, he summoned Hamid Khan.”

“Not summoned requested a meeting.”

“Have you heard the latest joke: what did One Khan say to another?”

“I don’t know: let’s relocate to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?”

“Don’t be facetious. One Khan says to another, lets win the government of Pakistan with ideology as opposed to…to…”

“As opposed to the well tried and well tested ideology of pragmatism?”

“Don’t try to put a spanner in my argument!”

“Alright, alright I apologize anyway The Khan’s narrative is kinda more powerful than the narrative of the government…”

“Wasn’t the pre-no confidence motion opposition narrative stronger than that of The Khan in government?”

“What are you implying? That governments especially in the run up year to fresh elections have a difficult time with their narrative because the public is experiencing their policies…”

“Yes though there are many a heads of government who are re-elected.”

“That’s because the alternate candidate is even less savoury, I can name many, many Labour leaders who couldn’t compete image-wise…”

“But we as a nation are devoted to personality cult — even if the person in question has a dubious personality.”

“How can you say that about Pakistan’s former prime ministers — some three times, some once, some…”

“Let me explain. The Khan is the only super fit prime minister we have ever had and if he had jogged with his security detail on Constitution Avenue…”

“Like American presidents! You must be joking, The Khan ain’t gonna do anything they do.”

“Trump never jogged.”

“He played golf, The Khan was never shown as playing cricket when he was prime minister.”

“OK and what about Shehbaz Sharif?”

“He is a cancer survivor so how about he beat cancer and he will eat the cancer in our economy.”

“Haha, and then First Niece cannot so subtly put in the argument about beating the platelets…”

“Stop and what about Zardari sahib?”

“Not a candidate for the prime minister’s position.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022