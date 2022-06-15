ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Jun 15, 2022
Business & Finance

'Heimtextil perfect platform for showcasing vast design potential'

Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Jawed Yunus Tabba, CEO, Lucky Textile Mills said, “Heimtextil is the one opportunity, we have each year to meet our regular customers from Europe and from around the world on one platform. We are very excited to be a part of the first Heimtextil edition after the pandemic and most of our buyers have already confirmed meetings”.

Over 2000 exhibitors (combined with co – located events) are participating in Heimtextil, Techtextil and Texprocess 2022. Heimtextil Summer Special, Techtextil and Texprocess open their doors in Frankfurt am Main from 21 to 24 June. After the Corona-related break, exhibitors and visitors are looking forward to personal interaction. Over 120 exhibitors from Pakistan will be present at the three shows in June.

Pakistan will have direct exhibitors such as Lucky Textile Mills, Sadaqat Limited, Gohar Textile Mills, Nishat Chunian, Nishat Mills, Adamjee Enterprises, Master Textile and Sapphire Finishing, as well as a national pavilion organized by Trade Development Authority Government of Pakistan.

ACS Textiles, Momtex Expo Limited, Noman Terry Towel Mills, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics and many more from Bangladesh will showcase their products.

Khurram Mukhtar CEO, Sadaqat Limited said, “Heimtextil is the perfect platform for showcasing our vast design potential. It’s also the ideal place to meet with our customers and introduce them to the latest trends. We are looking forward to meeting our customers after the span of a pandemic and having a fresh start.”

Techtextil promises a wide variety and breadth of product offerings as well as innovative strength on the part of suppliers – from car makers, fashion designers, and medical technology specialists to industrial specialists. Exhibitors at Techtextil offer innovative materials for all requirements.

Sustainability is a theme that runs through all sectors of the textile value chain, triggering processes and releasing enormous innovative power in the process that’s why it is being given emphasis.

Denim Future Lab: The denim production of the future in hall 8.0, the future of the Denim industry will be spotlighted. The Denim Future Lab highlights the industry’s innovative approaches and presents advancements along many stages of the Denim processing chain.

At Texprocess, international manufacturers will showcase the latest machinery, equipment, processes and technologies for garment manufacturing and textile and flexible materials – ranging from design, cutting, sewing, knitting and embroidery to finishing, IT and logistics. Next edition of Heimtextil will be held from 10 – 13 January, 2023.

