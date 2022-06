KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.588 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,124. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.684 billion, followed by

Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.883 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.659 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.561 billion), Silver (PKR 1.866 billion), DJ (PKR 614.593 million), Platinum (PKR 328.581 million), Copper (PKR 324.656 million), SP 500 (PKR 245.318 million), Natural Gas (PKR 216.329 million), Japan Equity (PKR 70.199 million), Palladium (PKR 37.418 million) and Brent (PKR 5.666 million).

