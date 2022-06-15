ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
Recorder Report 15 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.

==============================================================================================
Company                         Year Ended/       Dividend/Bonus                   Despatched/
                                  Ending                                             Credit on
==============================================================================================
Askari General                  31.12.2021        27.50% Final                      13.06.2022
Insurance Co.Ltd                                  Cash Dividend
JDW Sugar mills Ltd             30.09.2022        75% Interim                       14.06.2022
                                                  Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Electronic right share certificates credit of dividend warrants

Comments

1000 characters

Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates

Sindh presents deficit budget

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Karachi again deprived of its due share?

Pakistan facing debt in ‘excess of $250bn’: UNDP

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Petroleum Div asked to sort out guaranteed gas supply issues

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Sindh raises development outlay by 40pc

Punjab proposes budget outlay of over Rs3.226trn

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Read more stories