Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
15 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
Askari General 31.12.2021 27.50% Final 13.06.2022
Insurance Co.Ltd Cash Dividend
JDW Sugar mills Ltd 30.09.2022 75% Interim 14.06.2022
Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
