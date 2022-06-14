ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
Sportswear brand adidas collaborates with Pakistani eatery in Dubai

  • The adidas' 'Original Superstar' trainer has been redesigned to create the 'Superstar Ravi', reflecting white and green colors of the restaurant, also a nod to the Pakistani flag
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Jun, 2022
Photo courtesy: adidas
Photo courtesy: adidas

Fresh off the heels of its highly anticipated collaboration with Gucci, sportswear company adidas unveiled a new partnership – with Ravi Restaurant, reported The National on Tuesday.

The adidas 'Original Superstar' trainer has been redesigned to create the 'Superstar Ravi,' reflecting white and green colors of the restaurant, also a nod to the Pakistani flag.

The collection is set to launch online and in stores in Dubai on June 23.

Photo courtesy: adidas
Photo courtesy: adidas

The restaurant is a beloved, wallet-friendly spot in Dubai, having first opened its doors in 1978 in Satwa.

It has served cheap, authentic Pakistani food to hundreds of thousands of customers, including celebrities from Snoop Dogg to One Republic's Ryan Tedder as well as Bollywood stars, Hollywood celebrities and sports stars, added the report.

Additionally, it is a must-visit spot for most tourists as well as being a favorite with locals.

The superstar shoe is instantly recognisable by its distinctive shell toe design and stripes on the side. The redesign features the famous Adidas trefoil stripes in green, along with the heel tab and the laces.

The restaurant's name is embroidered on the heel tab along with the year the restaurant opened written in English on one shoe and in Arabic on the other.

In Dubai, a ‘Little Lahore’ is finding space

Six of Ravi's best-selling dishes are also listed, along with their prices, on the inside of the tongue, again in different languages for each foot, making them truly unique and multicultural – much like the eatery itself.

In keeping with the restaurant theme, each pair is sold in a special takeaway box, which comes with a tag marked with the famed Ravi logo.

While fans of the restaurant will say this is a long overdue recognition, it is in fact part of a new project by adidas called "adilicious", which celebrates famous places to eat around the world.

This project has selected just 11 restaurants in 11 cities — each chosen for its unique contribution to the community it resides in and the connections it has formed with the city and its clientele.

Dubai farming goes high-tech!

Of the collaboration, the founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed said, “My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with."

"To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate” he added.

93 Pakistani companies participate in Gulfood: Experts say time is ripe to tap into Dubai’s F&B sector

