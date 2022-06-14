Bangladesh’s Yasir ruled out of West Indies Tests

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Yasir Ali has been ruled out of the two-Test series against the West Indies with a back injury, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

Yasir picked up the injury on the opening day of a three-day practice match against the Cricket West Indies President’s XI in Antigua on Friday.

A subsequent MRI scan revealed an injury to the lumbar spine, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Recovery from such injuries takes about two to three weeks. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test series,” team physio Bayjedul Islam said.

The first Test against the West Indies will start in Antigua on Thursday while the second Test begins on June 24 in Saint Lucia.

Yasir has played five Tests for Bangladesh since making his debut against Pakistan in December. He has scored 196 runs at 24.5 so far.

Yasir will stay with the team in the West Indies as he is also a member of Bangladesh’s Twenty20 international and one-day international side.

Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the tour after the Test series.

The first two T20Is will be held in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third T20I will be held in Guyana on July 7.

Guyana will host three ODIs on July 10, 13 and 16.