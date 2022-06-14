ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
ASL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.61%)
AVN 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.34%)
GTECH 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
KOSM 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.41%)
MLCF 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.5%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.45%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
PTC 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.4%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.68%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh’s Yasir ruled out of West Indies Tests

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

DHAKA: Bangladesh batsman Yasir Ali has been ruled out of the two-Test series against the West Indies with a back injury, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

Yasir picked up the injury on the opening day of a three-day practice match against the Cricket West Indies President’s XI in Antigua on Friday.

A subsequent MRI scan revealed an injury to the lumbar spine, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Recovery from such injuries takes about two to three weeks. Therefore, he will not be available for the Test series,” team physio Bayjedul Islam said.

The first Test against the West Indies will start in Antigua on Thursday while the second Test begins on June 24 in Saint Lucia.

Yasir has played five Tests for Bangladesh since making his debut against Pakistan in December. He has scored 196 runs at 24.5 so far.

Yasir will stay with the team in the West Indies as he is also a member of Bangladesh’s Twenty20 international and one-day international side.

Bangladesh will play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the tour after the Test series.

The first two T20Is will be held in Dominica on July 2 and 3 while the third T20I will be held in Guyana on July 7.

Guyana will host three ODIs on July 10, 13 and 16.

West Indies Bangladesh Yasir Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh’s Yasir ruled out of West Indies Tests

Pakistan to receive edible oil shipments from Indonesia, Malaysia: PM Shehbaz

New all-time low for rupee, US dollar closes over 205

Govt accuses PTI, says funds embezzled during Imran Khan's tenure

Govt doesn't care about the poor: Imran Khan

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

In a first: Pakistan's D.G. Khan plans to export cement to US: report

KSE-100 advances past 41,000, but volumes remain low

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

India's wholesale price inflation runs at 30 year high, makes rate hikes more likely

SBP says Cash Reserve Requirement does not apply on housing, construction finance targets

Read more stories