EU organises Business Forum to encourage Pakistani SMEs to boost trade

A senior European Union diplomat said on Tuesday that EU-Pakistan Business Forum was working to enable exporters to reap full benefits from the EU-granted GSP+ concessions to Islamabad.

Addressing the participants of the fourth edition of the EU-Pakistan Business Forum in Peshawar, Chargé d’Affaires of the EU Delegation to Pakistan Thomas Seiler said that the body would also help traders explore bilateral trade opportunities and identify new sectors in order to expand the export base.

“We have come to Peshawar to hold the 4th EU-Pakistan Business Forum, with the hope and confidence that it will widen trade opportunities – especially for the small and medium enterprises”, he added.

The event was attended by representatives of local SMEs from key sectors including handicrafts and carpets, tourism, stone, and gems industry.

It is pertinent to mention that the last three programs were held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi on 8 September, 13 October, and 17 November respectively, last year.