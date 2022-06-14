ANL 10.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
ASL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.09%)
AVN 73.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.76%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
GGGL 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.46%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.57%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
PTC 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TPLP 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.9%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.69%)
UNITY 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,054 Increased By 27.3 (0.68%)
BR30 14,799 Increased By 219.7 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,050 Increased By 170 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,657 Increased By 89.1 (0.57%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Dozens hospitalised after Iran chemical leak: state media

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

TEHRAN: More than 130 people were hospitalised with breathing difficulties following a chemical leak at a factory in southern Iran, state media reported on Tuesday.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the leak of nitrogen gas from a soda ash production plant in the city of Firuzabad, the official IRNA news agency said.

“The injured mostly suffered from respiratory problems caused by nitrogen gas, which is not dangerous,” the crisis management director for Fars province, Khalil Abdollahi, was quoted as saying.

Iran says 2 military aerospace officials killed in country

No one was killed and most of those hospitalised have since been discharged, a provincial medical official said.

Opened in 2020, the Firuzabad Sodium Carbonate Factory has an annual production capacity of 320,000 tonnes, IRNA said.

Also known as soda ash, sodium carbonate is mostly used in the manufacture of detergents, soaps, paper, glass and petrochemical products.

Iran chemical leak

Comments

1000 characters

Dozens hospitalised after Iran chemical leak: state media

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Pakistan's B2B platform Dastgyr grabs $37mn investment in Series A round

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Read more stories