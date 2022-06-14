ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
ASL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.78%)
KOSM 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.72%)
MLCF 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.68%)
TPLP 18.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.11%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.86%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
BR100 4,040 Increased By 13.6 (0.34%)
BR30 14,716 Increased By 137.1 (0.94%)
KSE100 40,936 Increased By 55.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,616 Increased By 48 (0.31%)
London stocks steady after five straight days of losses

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

UK shares steadied on Tuesday, with some positive impetus from financial stocks and several strong earnings updates, a day after economic slowdown concerns dragged the main British indexes to their fifth straight session of losses.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% by 0712 GMT, with shares in British bank HSBC gaining 2.6% to provide the biggest boost to the blue-chip index.

Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc rose 1.5% and 0.8% respectively, tracking volatile crude prices.

The domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.7%, after closing at its lowest level in more than three months on Monday.

Paragon Banking gained 4.7% after upgrading its 2022 forecasts and flagging strong new lending growth.

FirstGroup rose 1.2% after the transport company reported a bigger annual profit and resumed dividend payments, as passenger numbers on its buses improved after the relaxation of COVID-19 curbs.

London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears

Crest Nicholson climbed 6.1% after forecasting fiscal year 2022 adjusted profit before tax of between 135 million pounds and 140 million pounds. The housebuilder reported an adjusted profit of 107.2 million pounds in 2021.

