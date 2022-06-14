ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
French army quits Mali base ahead of total pullout

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

PARIS: French troops were on Monday handing back a military base in northeastern Mali ahead of a final withdrawal from the Sahel nation, France’s army said, after nine years fighting a jihadist insurgency.

The UN emissary there warned that the French withdrawal could leave Menaka, where they were based, vulnerable to jihadist attack. The departure from the base “was conducted in good order, safely and in transparent fashion”, said French army spokesman General Pascal Ianni in Paris.

It comes ahead of the last withdrawal from Mali “at the end of the summer” when France’s main military base at Gao will be returned to Malian forces ending the Barkhane military operation, he added. But El-Ghassim Wane, the UN Secretary General’s special representative in Mali, warned that the pull-out could spell trouble for Menaka.

French troops French army Mali base

