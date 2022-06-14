Tuba Hassan wins ‘ICC Player of the Month for May’ award

LAHORE: Pakistani spinner Tuba Hassan has been voted the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for May 2022 after enjoying significant success with the ball during her debut international series.

Tuba is the first female player from Pakistan to win in the ICC Player of the Month award. Tuba (21) was instrumental in restricting scores set by opponent Sri Lanka in the three-game T20I series in Pakistan, where she captured the Player of the Series award, taking five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of 3.66. The highlight was during her debut international fixture in Karachi, in which she grabbed three for eight to limit the tourists to 106, setting the platform for a six-wicket win.

