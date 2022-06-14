Digitalisation will make parliament more effective, productive: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the digitalisation of the parliament will make the parliament more effective and productive.

“Introducing Google office in the offices of National Assembly Secretariat would make Parliament of Pakistan first paperless Parliament in South Asia,” the speaker expressed these views during his meeting regarding “Digital Innovation Hub” with CEO Tech Valley and representatives of Google team from different countries on Monday.

He said that digitalization and Google office would transform the ambience of Parliament.

He also instructed to complete the project of digitalization of Parliament at the earliest.

He said that adopting artificial intelligence-based information technology would make the personnel of the Assembly more productive.

CEO Tech Valley, Umer Farooq, briefed the participants that it was the first parliament in South Asia which was adopting digitalisation of Parliament.

He also said the Tech valley was a Google partner for the digitalization of Parliament.

Project Director of Digitalization Hub for Parliament briefed the meeting that digitalization training has been conducted in various offices of the National Assembly.

