Hurtful remarks of BJP officials: Sindh Assembly condemns Indian fascist govt

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution unanimously to condemn the Indian fascist government for its disrespect toward Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and called for a countrywide boycott of its products and entertainment industry.

From either side of the house, Hindu and Muslim lawmakers slammed the Indian fascist government because its members showed disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The house supported the resolution, demanding of the federal coalition government to expel Indian diplomatic officers including ambassador from the country and shut down its mission, besides calling upon the OIC to raise the issue globally and play its role to end profanity against Islam.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Information Minister, called Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister a “Sheetan”, saying that atrocities against Muslims in particular and other religious minorities like Sikh and Christians have grown ever since he has come to power.

He said that Muslims will uphold the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and defend his sacredness than anything else in the world. Non-Muslim religious scholars have a great reverence for the last Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

“It is a mindset, which is in every country, to spread bias and hatred against Islam,” he said that the Muslims of India are being victimized in the BJP’s rule with mosques are vandalized, Hijab is banned and religious practices are scrutinized.

Non-Muslims in Pakistan enjoy all kind of freedom and they practice there religions freely, he said adding that Muslims have never shown any resentment and hate against the minorities.

The Minister said that it is the primary responsibility of the OIC to step up efforts to end this menace of blasphemy against Islam. There should be legislation on the UN stage to make an International Law on stopping blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said.

Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA slammed the Arab World for giving an unfair support to India over the years that encouraged the Hindu fascist government to commit blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) without a shame or fear.

The blasphemy continues to happen in France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium and parts of Europe, despite the Muslim nations have a wealth of oil, gold and other minerals with strong armies but cannot protect their religion and Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) sanctity, he said.

Religious minorities in Pakistan are free to exercise their way of life and faith, he told the house adding that Islam is the only religion that comes under attack from non-Muslim nations in the world. He asked the nation to boycott Indian goods and entertainment stuff to hit it hard financially as well.

GDA’s female lawmaker, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that the Indian Muslims are facing atrocities in the BJP’S fascist rule. “It is hard (for Muslims) to tolerate blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” she said and condemned Indian government for its ruthless mindset against Islam and Muslims.

She said that the blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) makes Muslims to undertake Jihad to defend Islam. She thanked the Sindh Assembly for the condemnation resolution.

Pakistan should be loud and clear regarding the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and should send an effective message to India in this regard, she added.

MQM’S Muhammad Hussain said that the RSS, BJP and Modi government patronize such people to commit blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) hurts Muslims sentiments across the world,” he said.

He urged the federal government to expel Indian diplomatic mission from the country in protest and ban sales of India products until BJP apologizes to Muslims and arrest the perpetrators. He censured Indian government for supporting the blasphemy perpetrators by calling it freedom of speech.

The house also adopted “The Sindh Public Service Commission Bill 2022” into law.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, who presented the bill in the house, said that it was necessary for the government to bring in a law after the court struck down the 1989 law.

With some minor changes, the Sindh Public Service Commission bill is introduced in the house, he said.

“It is expedient to repeal and re-enact the Sindh Public Service Commission Act, 1989 by a new law titled “the Sindh Public Service Commission Act, 2022,” the bill says.

The Assembly also passed “the Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy and Gastroenterology Bill, 2021” into law. The bill was tabled by Sindh Health Minister, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho.

