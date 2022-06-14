Reon Energy, Artistic Milliners announce 8.5MW solar power project

KARACHI: Artistic Milliners and Reon Energy have announced an 8.5 MW captive solar power project, set to be installed across Artistic Milliner’s 7 units located in Korangi, Landhi and Port Qasim industrial areas in Karachi.

The 8.5 MW solar PV project is expected to produce approximately 13.5 GWh (Gigawatt hours) annually. The output energy will be used on-site resulting in substantial savings for the company in cost of energy and will also cut around 8,279 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, annually.

