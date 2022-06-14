ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA disposes of 1,050 litres of adulterated milk

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: The dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday continued their operation against adulterated milk and disposed of 1,050 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the teams have placed screening pickets at the entrance and exit points of the Sheikhupura to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration. The teams have inspected 41 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 8,410 litres of milk.

He said adulterated milk was to be supplied on different milk shops and hotels in the city. He said 26.25 maunds of milk were discarded on the spot after finding contamination of polluted water and low level of fat during the tests.

The director general said the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the provision of healthy and pure milk for the people of the city. He has requested people to support PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia from society. Jadoon said the provincial food regulator body would take strict action against those milk shop owners who are involved in the sale and purchase of adulterated milk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PFA adulterated milk dairy safety teams

Comments

1000 characters

PFA disposes of 1,050 litres of adulterated milk

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

KP makes historic Rs319.2bn ADP allocation

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Banks asked to close govt accounts with zero balance

PTA to revise MTR downward next month

KP budget: 15pc increase in salaries, pensions

Rs55bn allocated to health sector

Read more stories