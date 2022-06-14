PFA disposes of 1,050 litres of adulterated milk

LAHORE: The dairy safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday continued their operation against adulterated milk and disposed of 1,050 litres of chemically contaminated milk.

On the directions of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon, the teams have placed screening pickets at the entrance and exit points of the Sheikhupura to control the wicked practice of milk adulteration. The teams have inspected 41 milk carrier vehicles loaded with 8,410 litres of milk.

He said adulterated milk was to be supplied on different milk shops and hotels in the city. He said 26.25 maunds of milk were discarded on the spot after finding contamination of polluted water and low level of fat during the tests.

The director general said the purpose of the inspection was ensuring the provision of healthy and pure milk for the people of the city. He has requested people to support PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia from society. Jadoon said the provincial food regulator body would take strict action against those milk shop owners who are involved in the sale and purchase of adulterated milk.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022