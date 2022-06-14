ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British midcaps slide over 2pc

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

LONDON: London’s FTSE 250 index fell to its lowest level in three months on Monday after data showed Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in April ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week. The domestically-focussed mid-cap index was off 2.6% and the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.5%. Both indexes recorded a fifth straight session of losses.

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in April from March, while over the three months to April GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March, official data showed.

“The accumulating evidence that the UK economy is contracting should detract the Monetary Policy Committee from more aggressive moves,” Gilles Moëc, AXA Group Chief Economist told the Reuters Global Markets Forum, adding that he expects a 25 bps hike this week.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday by 25 basis points (bps) to 1.25%. If it opts for a bigger hike, it could stoke recession fears.

Separately, industrial and manufacturing output also logged a surprise monthly fall against a backdrop of inflation nearing 10%.

Among individual stock moves, oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc fell more than 2%, while industrial miners shed 3.2%, as commodity prices slid on concerns around demand due to a rise in China’s COVID-19 cases.

Mexico-focussed precious metals miner Fresnillo jumped 5.6%, topping the gainers on the FTSE 100 index.

Ferrexpo Plc, meanwhile, dropped 6.6% after the Ukraine-focused miner cut its iron ore production in the wake of Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

FTSE 100 UK economy FTSE 250 GDP ratio FTSE index

Comments

1000 characters

British midcaps slide over 2pc

Post-budget bloodbath: KSE-100 suffers one of 2022's worst falls, plunges 1,135 points

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

S&P 500 sinks 3.9%, ending in 'bear market' on inflation worries

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Read more stories