ANL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.78%)
ASC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.57%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-3.79%)
BOP 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.96%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.86%)
FFL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.63%)
FNEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.97%)
GGL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.54%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.85%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 2.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.28%)
KOSM 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
MLCF 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.02%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.52%)
PRL 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.66%)
PTC 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
SNGP 30.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-3.87%)
TELE 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.32%)
TPL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.13%)
TREET 27.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.89%)
TRG 75.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-2.98%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
WAVES 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -138.9 (-3.33%)
BR30 14,594 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.81%)
KSE100 40,966 Decreased By -1048.8 (-2.5%)
KSE30 15,597 Decreased By -467.2 (-2.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez

AFP 13 Jun, 2022

LISBON: Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros (£64 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday.

The transfer could eventually rise to 100 million euros, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool’s club-record £75 million paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal.

The 22-year-old, who was left out of Uruguay’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, was expected to begin a medical on Monday which could take two days to complete.

Injured Salah led Egypt to victory after defying Liverpool

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United.

Nunez is set to sign a reported six-year contract with Premier League and Champions League runners-up Liverpool, who have been in talks with Benfica for several weeks.

He netted in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool in April, earning praise from Klopp.

Nunez is likely to arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich stepped up their pursuit of the Senegal forward.

Liverpool have rejected two offers from the Bundesliga champions and are holding out for a fee in excess of £40 million for Mane, who has one year left on his contract.

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Comments

1000 characters

Liverpool agree 75mn-euro deal for Benfica striker Nunez

Rupee plummets to record low at 204 amid IMF uncertainty

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

Read more stories