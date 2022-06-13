Two advisers of Sindh CM resign to contest LG polls

KARACHI: Two advisers to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah have resigned from their positions to contest the upcoming LG polls. According to details, multiple important advisors and other government officials have resigned from their positions ahead of the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh to contest the polls.

Chief Minister special advisors Abdullah Murad and Arsalan Sheikh resigned from their position on Sunday. More advisors and government officials will resign from their positions as soon as the party ticket is issued to them, sources say.

At least 946 candidates from 14 districts have been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh. Among the 946, 135 had been elected as Chairman, and Vice-Chairman, while the election will be contested on the remaining 752 Chairman and Vice-Chairman Seats. While 107 out of 794 district council seats had been filled unopposed, the remaining will be decided via elections. 622 seats out of a total of 3,548 general ward counselors had been filled unopposed.