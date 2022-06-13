Ban on plastic bags from 15th: Wahab

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that plastic bags are one of the major reasons for blockage of storm drains and the use of plastic bags will be completely banned from June 15.

“Citizens should cooperate with KMC in this regard. Cleaning of all small and big drains of the city will be completed before monsoon rains,” the Administrator said this while inspecting the drain cleaning work in Machhar Colony, Keamari District here.

Cleaning work is being carried out on 28 drains of Karachi by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in the past no one used to visit these places. He said that we will try to ensure cleanliness of all drains before monsoon rains.

“Large plastic bags are stuck in the drains along with solid waste which is one of the major reasons for the blockage of drains,” he added while asking the citizens to cooperate with institutions.

The Administrator said that the cooperation of the citizens is very important, adding that efforts are being made to ensure that the citizens do not face any difficulties during the rains.

“From June 15, there will be a complete ban on plastic bags. Citizens should not use plastic bags,” he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the main reason for the blockage of drains is plastic bags. He asked the people to use cloth bags.

“We have to prove that we are good citizens so that we can get rid of the problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Administrator also inspected the Machli Chowk development work from the KANUPP and directed to speed up the work. Construction and renovation work is underway from KANUPP to Machli Chowk Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022