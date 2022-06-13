ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Two-year yields highest since 2008

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: US Treasury prices tumbled and short- and intermediate-dated yields reached their highest levels in over a decade on Friday after data showed that US consumer prices soared in May.

The consumer price index increased 1.0% last month after gaining 0.3% in April, as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of food jumped.

“It’s tough to find any solace in this inflation report,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, a senior rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

“The fact that we continue to see strong inflation prints is going to keep the Fed thinking that more 50 basis points hikes could be on the cards,” Goldberg said.

Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate hikes, spiked to 3.007%, the highest since June 2008. Benchmark 10-year yields reached 3.152%, the highest since May 9. Three-year yields also jumped to their highest levels since Dec. 2007 and five-year yields were the highest since Sept. 2008 as traders priced in more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a higher terminal rate.

The US central bank is expected to hike rates by 50 basis points when it meets next week, with a further 50 basis point increase priced in for July and a strong chance of a similar move in September.

US central bank TD Securities US consumer prices Consumer Price Index (CPI) interest rate hikes US Treasury prices

Comments

1000 characters

Two-year yields highest since 2008

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Shehbaz speaks quite highly of FY23 budget

PTI added highest debt, liabilities: Miftah

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

IT exports Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Pakistani, Chinese militaries reaffirm strategic partnership

Read more stories