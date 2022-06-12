ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
World

China reports 275 new COVID cases for June 11 vs 210 a day earlier

Reuters 12 Jun, 2022

SHENZHEN: Mainland China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

That was up from 210 new cases a day earlier - 79 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 34 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 36 a day earlier, and 31 new local asymptomatic cases versus 25 the previous day, according to the local government.

China’s Xi backs zero-Covid policy as Shanghai expands mass testing

Shanghai reported 10 new local symptomatic cases, compared with seven a day earlier, and 19 new local asymptomatic cases versus nine the previous day, local government data showed.

