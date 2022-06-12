ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

Finance Bill 2022: Rate of proposed tax on deemed rental income to be 20pc

  • Proposed tax on deemed income from an unutilised property above Rs25 million not applicable on land where agriculture activity is carried out
Sohail Sarfraz Updated 12 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The rate of the proposed tax on deemed rental income would be 20 percent under the Finance Bill, 2022. The proposed tax on deemed income from an unutilised property above Rs25 million would not be applicable on the self-owned agricultural land where agriculture activity is carried out.

Under the Finance Bill 2022, tax on deemed income from an unutilized property above Rs25 million including luxury farmhouses has been proposed to be imposed.

A new section 7E (Tax on deemed income) has been proposed to be added in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

For the tax year 2022 and onwards, a tax shall be imposed at the rates specified in Division VIIIC of Part-I of the First Schedule, on the income specified in this section.

Budget 2022-23: here are revised tax rates and slabs for the salaried income group

Under the new law, a resident person shall be treated to have received rent equal to five percent of the fair market value of an immovable property situated in Pakistan whether such property has actually been rented out for any consideration or not. This section shall not apply to one self-owned immovable property; self-owned business premises from which business is carried out; self-owned agriculture land where agriculture activity is carried out by person but does not include farmhouse and land annexed thereto; where the fair market value of the property or properties, in aggregate, does not exceed Rs25 million; A Provincial Government, a Local Government, a local authority or a development authority; land development and construction projects of builders and developers registered with Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions of Board; a property which is subject to tax under section 15 of the Ordinance and the tax chargeable is more than tax chargeable under this section.

Provided that if tax chargeable under section 15 is less than the tax chargeable under this section so much of the amount of tax which is in excess of tax chargeable under section 15 shall be paid under this section.

The Federal Government may include or exclude any person or property for the purpose of this section, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Government FBR income tax Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Rate of proposed tax rental income tax year 2022 agricultural land

Comments

1000 characters

Finance Bill 2022: Rate of proposed tax on deemed rental income to be 20pc

FBR cases: Miftah offers out-of-court settlement

Miftah says budget hasn’t eased all of IMF concerns

Fiscal consolidation high priority: Miftah

Budget based on unrealistic assumptions, insists Tarin

PM Shehbaz lauds economic team for producing ‘best’ budget

CPGCL urges govt to appoint Rustam Ali Ghouri as CEO

Rs3trn Punjab budget to be presented tomorrow

FY 2022-23: Govt to collect Rs50bn from 3G/4G licence renewals

Imran to address lawyers on 16th

Read more stories