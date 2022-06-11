ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

455pc hike in PL proposed

Wasim Iqbal 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Reliance on petroleum levy (PL) has been proposed to be raised by 455 percent in federal budget 2022-23 from Rs135 billion in the revised estimates of current financial year to Rs750 billion next year to fetch an additional revenue of Rs 615 billion.

The actual PL budgeted for the current year wasRs610 billion, which the government missed by Rs475 billion due to the inordinate increase in its international oil price and the decision taken on February 28, 2022 to withdraw PL on fuel till end June 2022.

The government revised its PL collection target downward by 77 percent to Rs135 billion for current financial year 2021-22 under miscellaneous receipts.

The PL revenue has been given a high priority by subsequent federal governments as it is not part of the Federal Divisible Pool (FDP) that has to be shared with the provinces as per the National Finance Commission (NFC) formula.

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

The maximum limit of PL at Rs 30 per litre on all petroleum products is allowed under the Finance Bill 2018, and it is unclear what amount of the levy would be required to meet the budgeted target of RS 750 billion.

The government has also proposed a massive raise in Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) collection - by 700 percent - and budgeted it at Rs200 billion for 2022-23 against the revised target of Rs 25 billion in 2021-22.

In June 2020, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its verdict, directed various sectors of the economy to clear outstanding Rs407 billion GIDC in 60 months but the government has yet to realize this amount due to stay orders gotten by various companies.

For PL on LPG, the government has budgeted Rs 8 billion for financial year 2022-23 against Rs 5 billion revised target of current financial year. The rate of PL on LPG has been proposed to be raised to get additional revenue of Rs 3 billion or 60 percent increase more than the revised target for the outgoing year.

The budget for 2022-23 also envisages Rs 20 billion under discount retained on local crude prices. For the current financial year, the revised target is Rs16 billion. Again a rate rise is envisaged to generate additional revenue of Rs 4 billion.

The budget for next year also proposes an increase in royalty on both crude oil and natural gas for provinces - by 15 percent and 16 percent, respectively. The budgeted amount for royalty on crude oil is set at Rs 46 billion for next financial year against the revised estimates of Rs 40 billion for the outgoing year. The government has also budgeted Rs 70 billion in royalty on natural gas in the next financial year against a revised target of Rs 60 billion in 2021-22.

The next year budget envisages Rs 10 billion on account of windfall levy on crude oil against Rs 12 billion for the current financial year 2021-22. Gas development surcharge - the difference between prescribed and sale price of gas that goes to provinces - is expected to bring Rs 40 billion next year, Rs 36 billion was budgeted in the current year.

Miscellaneous receipts of oil and gas companies are budgeted to generate Rs1144 billion in 2022-23 against Rs288 billion revised budgeted for 2021-22 and 57 percent of total collection of miscellaneous receipts for next financial year which are Rs 1999.89 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

GIDC crude oil prices Natural gas prices Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 petroleum levy (PL) oil and gas companies

Comments

1000 characters

455pc hike in PL proposed

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories