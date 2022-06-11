LHC directs police not to harass Zehra’s in-laws

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday restrained police from causing any harassment to in-laws of Dua Zehra who contracted marriage against the wish of her family.

Earlier, SSP Investigations Imran Kishwar produced the girl and her husband Zaheer Ahmad before the court. The court disposed of the petition filed by Dua’s mother-in-law Noor Munir and brother-in-law Shabbir Ahmad in the light of recovery and production of the couple before the court.

The petitioners through a counsel pleaded that they had no knowledge about the whereabouts of the couple but the police had been harassing them. On June 8, the police had produced the couple before the Sindh High Court that observed the girl was free to decide where she wanted to go. The family of Dua had initially alleged that she had been abducted from Karachi, however, the girl later appeared in Lahore and approached the court for protection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022