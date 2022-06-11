ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Economy and national security

Farhat Ali 11 Jun, 2022

The fragile state economy of the country is worrisome and has distressed all segments of society and pillars of state economy. The underprivileged shall wade through it with some perishing while some surviving in the process. The privileged have enough buffers stacked overseas and in the country to absorb the ensuing shocks.

The most threatened is national security. A compromise on that can change the destiny of the nation from one day to another and the process is irreversible. History, time and again, has shown that. There is an undeniable nexus between national security and state economy, and likewise between national security, diplomacy and economic diplomacy.

The post-World War II, the US has reigned supreme on the strength of its strong military might and economic diplomacy with control over global lenders such as International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Its economic strength is complemented its national security diplomacy, enabling it to impose a world order by ensuring that governments are aligned to its philosophy of state governance and rules of business.

The Soviet Union embarked on its security diplomacy of global influence while ignoring its economic diplomacy. It failed and the union disintegrated into 15 states. China followed the pattern of the US of economic diplomacy. It, however, saw no advantage in pushing its doctrine of state governance on other nations.

India, after emerging from an economic collapse in 1994 never looked back to bad years. Since 1994 it is on a growth trajectory with GDP moving between 6 and over 10 percent. A change of government, political conflicts and national calamities had little or no impact on its economic growth. India’s nominal gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to be US$ 3.12 trillion in FY22. It has emerged as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. It is expected to become one of the top three economic powers in the world over the next 10-15 years.

India, though quite prematurely, attempted to roll out its security diplomacy by venturing into disputed territory in the Himalayas only to be repulsed by China. It got away by undoing the special status of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir because Pakistan, being one of the principal stakeholders, could not mobilise world support in view of its inherent weak economic position that renders it dependent on others. Such is the power of economic status in national security diplomacy.

Indian leaders have always been fully cognizant that unless India is recognised as a regional power it cannot be treated as a global power. Indian leaders, notably Jawaharlal Nehru, Atal Behari Vajpayee and Inder Kumar Gujral tried to amicably reconcile the differences with Pakistan and win it over for a bigger objective. Many a time the solution was within reach but had to be aborted at the tail end. The BJP government under Narendra Modi has opted to achieve this objective through covert and destructive means. Enough proofs have been gathered and made public by the country’s security agencies. But, there are no takers even in the quarters of the United Nations and among our friends. The defence budget of India is $71 billion compared to $ 11 billion of Pakistan. The disparity has been systematically widening since 1995 and this trend shall exponentially widen on account of India’s rapid economic growth. All of Pakistan’s borders face threat without any exception.

The threat from India, abetted by other vested interests, is for real. Pakistan has to fight this threat on its own. What stands in the way is the frail state of its economy. The choice to address the economy or stay embroiled in politics of self-destruction rests with powers in whose hands the reins of the nation have been entrusted — rightly or wrongly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

national security BJP economy Economic growth GDP growth FY22

Farhat Ali

The writer is a former President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Comments

1000 characters

Economy and national security

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories