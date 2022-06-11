ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK minister denies billions wasted over rising interest rates

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

LONDON: A British minister on Friday denied a claim that the Treasury’s decision not to insure against Bank of England interest-rate rises had cost taxpayers £11 billion ($13.7 billion) during a cost-of-living crisis.

“The Treasury has inaccurately been accused of wasting billions of pounds,” John Glen, a junior Treasury minister working for finance minister Rishi Sunak, wrote on Twitter.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said Sunak had not insured against the recent rate hikes on £900 billion of cash stimulus created by the Bank of England to prop up the UK economy before and after the pandemic.

The BoE and other central banks worldwide are raising interest rates to try to rein in soaring inflation.

NIESR director Jagjit Chadha said the Treasury had been left “with an enormous bill and heavy continuing exposure to interest rate risk”, as the BoE prepares to raise its key interest rate again next week.

The institute pointed out that the interest-rate insurance that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson could have bought in July last year had become much more expensive.

“We estimate the loss over the past year at around £11 billion. Such a lost opportunity is an unnecessary cost to the public finances at a very difficult time.”

With UK inflation at a 40-year high — eroding workers’ wages — millions of Britons are suffering from a cost-of-living crisis.

The government argues it is limited in the financial assistance it can now offer after spending billions of pounds helping people through the pandemic.

Consumer prices of goods, in particular energy and food, have surged worldwide as economies reopen from lockdowns and following the invasion of Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.

Bank of England Rishi Sunak interest rates UK minister John Glen

Comments

1000 characters

UK minister denies billions wasted over rising interest rates

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories