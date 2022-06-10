ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,076 Increased By 340.2 (0.82%)
KSE30 16,085 Increased By 135.1 (0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian central bank cuts key rate to pre-crisis level of 9.5%

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

Russia’s central bank cut its key interest rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5% on Friday and said it would continue to explore the scope for more cuts as inflation slows from near 20-year highs and economic contraction looms.

The bank had hiked its rate from 9.5% to 20% in the immediate aftermath of Moscow’s despatch of armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24, but had since cut rates three times in steps of 300 basis points - the last of them two weeks ago.

Friday’s rate cut exceeded average expectations of a 100-basis-point move in a Reuters poll from earlier this week.

“The Bank of Russia will consider the necessity of a key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings,” the bank said in a statement.

The latest cut brought the key rate far below annual inflation, which stood at 17.0% as of June 3, according to the central bank.

It has said it hopes inflation will fall to its 4% target in 2024.

It revised its inflation forecasts and now expects consumer prices to increase by 14-17% in 2022 compared with its previous forecast of an 18-23% rise.

Russian central bank plays down role of dollar and euro at home and globally

“Current inflation is appreciably below the Bank of Russia’s April forecast,” it said.

High inflation dents living standards and has been one of the key concerns among Russians for years, but Russia needs cheaper lending to help the economy overcome sweeping Western sanctions.

The central bank said a decline in economic activity in the second quarter was less pronounced than expected, and that the full-year contraction could also be lower than it forecast in April.

The economy grew by 4.7% in 2021. Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on the bank’s forecasts and policy plans in a media briefing at 1200 GMT.

The next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for July 22.

Russian central bank

Comments

1000 characters

Russian central bank cuts key rate to pre-crisis level of 9.5%

Oil prices fall as partial Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries

Lahore ATC grants interim bail to Shafqat Mehmood, other top PTI leaders

Aamir Liaquat's family moves city court after police refuses to hand over body

Amazon to pull out of high-stakes bidding battle for India cricket rights

Fitch raises India outlook to 'stable', maintains rating

Israeli missile attack strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

Tough fiscal consolidation measures on the way

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Read more stories