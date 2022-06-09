ANL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.59%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.64%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.03%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.67%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.81%)
GTECH 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.41%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.02%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.52%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.28%)
TPL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.16%)
TPLP 19.93 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.56%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
TRG 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.68%)
UNITY 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.61%)
WAVES 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.95%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 47.1 (1.14%)
BR30 15,065 Increased By 272.5 (1.84%)
KSE100 41,993 Increased By 440.2 (1.06%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 188.6 (1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

GM to launch production of Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina in

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

General Motors Co (GM) will begin production of its Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina next month, the US automaker and the Argentine government said Wednesday.

Shilpan Amin, a GM senior vice president and president of GM Internationational, discussed production plans with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez in a meeting in Los Angeles, GM and the Argentine government said.

“The company’s goal is to export the new vehicle to other Latin American countries, mainly to Brazil and Colombia, where 80% of the production will be destined,” the Argentine government said.

A GM spokesman said the meeting “was a good opportunity today to update the government of Argentina on the progress of this important program and the economic benefit it will deliver to the country.”

GM announced in 2017 it would invest $300 million in its Argentina operations to build a new Chevrolet model at its Alvear plant in Argentina’s northeastern Santa Fe province.

The company invested $740 million in the plant between 2014 and 2016.

The automaker launched production of the popular Chevrolet Tracker in 2020 in Brazil and began exports to Argentina that same year.

For Argentina, boosting industrial exports would bring in much-needed foreign currency and shore up central bank reserves that have taken a hit from soaring inflation and exchange rate uncertainty.

Hyundai to build $5.5bn electric vehicle plant in US

GM is one of 12 companies building cars in Latin America’s third-largest economy.

Automobile production grew by 33% in May compared with the same month last year, while exports soared 34%.

argentina General Motors SUV Chevrolet Tracker

Comments

1000 characters

GM to launch production of Chevrolet Tracker SUV in Argentina in

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Budget 2022-23: Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

India rupee hits record low tracking crude rise, weak shares

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

Read more stories