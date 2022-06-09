ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 14,837 Increased By 44 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 152.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 62.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rules for revival of aviation sector discussed

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Wednesday discussed the rules for revival of the aviation sector in Pakistan.

The meeting was presided over by Senator Hidayatullah in which Members were briefed on various issues that currently being faced by the Aviation Sector in Pakistan.

The committee discussed the revival of DI Khan Airport, reopening of PIA office in Hyderabad and increased quantum of delayed flights from Quetta. The matter pertaining to banned flights in the UK and the European Commission.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla presented a report of the sub-Committee of the Committee on Aviation that discussed Aviation Policies of Pakistan in detail and identified loop holes. Senator Mandviwalla recommended change in rules for revival of the Aviation Sector in Pakistan. He added that ways to increase tourism in the country must be explored.

The meeting commenced with a detailed briefing on the revival of the DI Khan Airport. The Committee was informed that a viability survey would be carried out and a report will be submitted to the Committee within three months.

The Committee was further briefed that the runway of the Airport was not adequate to cater to large flights. It was asserted that it was especially designed for ATR planes. The Committee asserted that the government must ensure that it serves the people of Pakistan and reviving this Airport would be a huge service to Pakistan’s people.

Reviewing the dynamics for closure of PIA office in Hyderabad and its reopening raised by Senator Keshoo Bai, the Committee asserted that given the level of IT knowhow of the masses making online flight bookings were out of question.

The Committee was informed that PIA bookings could be managed via agent networks in the city. However, a study for more details will be conducted and its findings will be shared with the Committee.

Taking up the issue of incessant flight delays in Quetta, the Committee was of the view that measures must be taken to ensure that this trend is curbed. The Committee was informed that one major reason for cancellation of flights is bad weather which is experienced between October to March.

Cancellation on operational grounds was another factor for delay. The Ministry of Aviation assured the Committee that all measures will be taken to ensure that flights operate on time. However, the safety of the people cannot be compromised.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PIA SENATE Saleem Mandviwalla aviation sector Hidayatullah Ministry of Aviation

Comments

1000 characters

Rules for revival of aviation sector discussed

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories