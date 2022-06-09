ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
Pakistan

Wahab inspects water drainage machinery

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inspected machinery, equipment, vehicles and pumps which will be used during the next monsoon rains for water drainage.

During his visit to City Wardens Headquarter, the Administrator directed that the machinery used for drainage of rain water should be kept in proper and ready condition before the monsoon season as according to the forecast of Meteorological Department, the monsoon season in Karachi would start early.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed and other officers were also present on the occasion.

