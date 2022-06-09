Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
09 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Systems Limited 9-Jun-22 18:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 9-Jun-22 15:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 9-Jun-22 14:30
Service Industries Ltd 10-Jun-22 11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 10-Jun-22 11:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 10-Jun-22 15:00
Lucky Cement Limited 11-Jun-22 15:00
TPL Properties Limited 13-Jun-22 15:00
TPL Trakker Limited 14-Jun-22 11:00
International Industries Ltd 14-Jun-22 16:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 15-Jun-22 11:00
Pakistan Cables Limited 16-Jun-22 09:00
Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00
=========================================================
