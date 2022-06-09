KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Systems Limited 9-Jun-22 18:00 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 9-Jun-22 15:00 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 9-Jun-22 14:30 Service Industries Ltd 10-Jun-22 11:00 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 10-Jun-22 11:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 10-Jun-22 15:00 Lucky Cement Limited 11-Jun-22 15:00 TPL Properties Limited 13-Jun-22 15:00 TPL Trakker Limited 14-Jun-22 11:00 International Industries Ltd 14-Jun-22 16:00 ICI Pakistan Limited 15-Jun-22 11:00 Pakistan Cables Limited 16-Jun-22 09:00 Olympia Mills Limited 30-Jun-22 11:00 =========================================================

