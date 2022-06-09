ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Systems Limited                       9-Jun-22      18:00
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd      9-Jun-22      15:00
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd         9-Jun-22      14:30
Service Industries Ltd               10-Jun-22      11:00
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd            10-Jun-22      11:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd            10-Jun-22      15:00
Lucky Cement Limited                 11-Jun-22      15:00
TPL Properties Limited               13-Jun-22      15:00
TPL Trakker Limited                  14-Jun-22      11:00
International Industries Ltd         14-Jun-22      16:00
ICI Pakistan Limited                 15-Jun-22      11:00
Pakistan Cables Limited              16-Jun-22      09:00
Olympia Mills Limited                30-Jun-22      11:00
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

