ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
ASL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
AVN 72.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
BOP 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
GGGL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
GGL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.11%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.37%)
KEL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
KOSM 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
MLCF 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.62%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 31.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TPL 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
TPLP 18.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
TREET 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
TRG 77.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.64%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.39%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,119 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,793 Increased By 134.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 41,553 Decreased By -15.3 (-0.04%)
KSE30 15,877 Increased By 27.5 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rising risk of more capital controls in Turkey: S&P Global

Reuters 08 Jun, 2022

LONDON: There is a rising risk that Turkey brings in additional capital controls if the pressure on its currency and financial markets continues to intensify, credit rating firm S&P Global said on Wednesday.

Turkey’s lira has slumped 22% this year, raising concerns that the country could be heading for a repeat of the FX crisis seen at the end of last year.

One of S&P’s top sovereign analysts, Maxim Rybnikov, said in an online presentation that S&P’s move in April to cut Turkey’s local currency rating had also reflected the concerns of additional capital controls.

“This is not the baseline still, but I think the risk is increasing,” Rybnikov said.

Another of S&P’s analysts added that the falling lira meant that asset quality problems would eventually “pop up” in Turkey’s banking sector, while the pace of the recovery in tourism had been one of the few positive surprises.

S&P Global Turkey’s lira Turkey’s GDP credit rating firm Turkey’s economy

Comments

1000 characters

Rising risk of more capital controls in Turkey: S&P Global

Fitch sees Islamic banking getting major boost in Pakistan

Long march date to be announced soon: Imran Khan

Standard Chartered CEO sees shallow and short recession by early 2023

Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers

After hitting record low, rupee gains against US dollar in inter-bank market

Army Chief expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Govt decides to abolish taxes on raw materials for export industries

FY23: World Bank projects economic slowdown in Pakistan, says growth will be 4%

World Bank approves $258mn funding to support Pakistan's healthcare sector

Putin, Raisi discuss need to revive Iran nuclear deal in phone call

Read more stories