Jun 07, 2022
World

Harry and Meghan release Lilibet’s first birthday photo

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

A new photo released on Monday by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in a backyard picnic over the weekend.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot taken by close family friend Misan Harriman on Saturday, a spokesperson said.

A highlight of the intimate gathering at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor was a cake by American baker Claire Ptak, who created the wedding cake for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Picnics, parade to end Queen Elizabeth II’s historic jubilee

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

The family, who live in Montecito, California, were in Britain last week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

