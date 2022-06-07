ANL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
Pakistan

Deforestation termed major cause of climate change

Recorder Report 07 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: Terming deforestation as a major cause of rampant climate change, the environmental experts on Monday stressed the need to plant more and more trees in the country in order to combat climate change and reduce the intensity of sweltering heat in the near future.

They said that Pakistan was currently facing a major challenge of climate change due to deforestation and the only way to get good riddance from the hot weather was to plant as many saplings as possible adding that cutting of trees across the country especially in Sindh was posing a big threat to global warming.

This they said while addressing the awareness walk organized by the Green Youth Movement Club and the Directorate of Student Affairs on the occasion of World Environment Day. The Awareness rally started from Allama I I Kazi Central Library culminated at the Institute of Mathematics and Computer Science (IMCS) and converted into a procession. Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof Dr Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari and others led the walk.

Addressing on the occasion, the Director Student Affairs and Environmentalist Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari said that Pakistan was currently facing a major challenge of climate change and the only way to get rid of it was to plant as much trees as possible.

He said that deforestation was taking place all over the country including Sindh as the trees were being cut down by the powerful mafias, due to which the heat was increasing every year.

He feared that if deforestation was not stopped, it would be difficult to live on the land in the near future and no one would be able to withstand the effects of sweltering heat due to increasing global heating.

He further said that due to deforestation and non-planting of trees, annual rainfall decreases, resulting in warmer weather.

Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Dr Wazir Ali Baloch said that the heat wave in Sindh in the month of May was intolerable and it was all because of deforestation and cutting down of trees. “We need to pay more attention to tree plantation, which should be started from our homes,” he said.

He said that after planting the saplings in houses, one should plant in one’s own street and then in the whole area in order to combat climate change adding that the issue of the environment was not only a problem in Pakistan but also in the entire world.

“Climate change is a global issue; therefore, the United Nations (UN) should play an effective role in this regard,” he urged. Dean Faculty of Social Science Prof Dr Hamadullah said that it was a good omen that the Green Youth Movement Club of Sindh University and the Directorate of Student Affairs had organized an awareness walk in context with the World Environment Day, which will have a positive impact on the society.

He said that the youth, women, children and the elderly needed to be made aware of the health effects as a result of the environment change and that they were required to be informed that the survival of future generations depended on planting trees.

