FO summons Indian diplomat to condemn Nupur Sharma’s comments

Pakistan summoned on Monday Indian Charge d’ Affaires to convey its rejection and condemnation "of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)" that were described as "Islamophobic".

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the Indian envoy was told that the remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

"The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims," FO said.

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

The statement also expressed deep concern at the alarming rise in communal violence and hatred directed against the Muslims in India. The FO said that Muslims in India are being systematically stigmatised, marginalised and subjected to a well-orchestrated onslaught from radical Hindu mobs with full connivance and support of the security apparatus across various states in India.

Regrettably, the Indian state machinery has remained aloof to the desperate calls for assistance by the local Muslim communities across the country, the press release said.

"Pakistan strongly urges the BJP leadership and the government of India to unequivocally condemn the sacrilegious comments of the BJP officials and ensure that they are held accountable through decisive and demonstrable action against them."

The FO also reminded India of its obligations under international law to take immediate steps to protect its minorities from human rights violations, ensure their safety, security and well-being and allow them to profess and practice their faiths in peace.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community, including the United Nations and OIC, especially their human rights machinery, to take cognizance of and stop the dangerously rising ‘Hindutva’ inspired Islamophobia in India, and prevail upon the Indian authorities to prevent the systematic human rights violations against minorities in the country."

The remarks by Nupur Sharma, who was an official spokesperson of the BJP, were also condemned by Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia.

Gulf states protest Indian official's 'Islamophobic' remarks

Riyadh described the spokesperson's comments as "insulting" and called for "respect for beliefs and religions", according to a foreign ministry statement.

Qatar had also demanded that India apologise for the "Islamophobic" comments, as India's Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited the wealthy Gulf state in a bid to bolster trade.

Following condemnation, the BJP suspended Sharma and fired its media head Naveen Kumar Jindal, saying that the party respected all religions. “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion."