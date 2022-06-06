Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has returned to his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, weeks after staying in Peshawar before and after the long march.

The PTI chairman will head a meeting of the PTI core committee at Bani Gala.

On Saturday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry had said that Chairman Imran Khan was coming to Islamabad on Sunday.

The PTI Chief would chair an important session of the PTI core committee in Islamabad, Fawad added.

The former information minister said that the Interior Minister claims that he would not let Imran Khan travel from KPK to other provinces but ‘he is coming to the capital tomorrow’.

The Supreme Court should take notice of the interior minister’s threats, he demanded.

The PTI leader said that they are not a militant party like ‘Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F)’; they are a party of middle-class people.

The consequences would be grave if the country’s biggest federal party is pushed to the wall, he warned.