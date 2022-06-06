10,500 candidates take UAF entrance exam

FAISALABAD: The first entrance test for the undergraduate degree programmes admission to the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was held in which as many as 10,500 candidates appeared.

On the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, foolproof arrangements were ensured to the candidates and their parents. According to Convener Admission Committee Dr Nadeem Abbas, the test centres are established in 12 cities including Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah, Multan, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Burewala, and Depalpur.

After the entrance test, the candidate will apply for their chosen undergraduate degrees programmes at Main Campus Faisalabad and its sub-campuses at Toba Tek Singh, Burewala-Vehari and Depalpur-Okara. The admission will be given on the basis of marks obtained in Matric, Intermediate, and entrance test.

