NWIHS, Prime Physio organise workshop

PESHAWAR: North-West Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) arranged a one-day international workshop titled ‘Modern Cupping for Non-specific Mechanical Low Back Pain (NSLBP)’ in collaboration with Prime Physio, an award-winning leading therapy centre based in United Kingdom, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

NWIHS director Dr Danish Ali Khan welcomed the participants and spoke at length about the significance of transforming physiotherapy practice through education and raise awareness about the different components of the exercise. He underpinned the need to adopt modern and specialized practices in the field of physiotherapy and rehabilitation that will enhance recovery and improve the quality of life for patients.

Rasha Hossine, Doctor of Physical Therapy in Sports Injuries and Rehabilitation, Cairo University and Prime Physio teaching team addressed as chief speaker to the participants of the workshop.

Rasha underscored the importance of the workshop for professional development of the students and faculty to adopt new technological advancements in physiotherapy and rehabilitation into practices.

She demonstrated how to learn the theory beyond dynamic cupping as a restorative therapy and to understand effects of dynamic cupping on different treatment outcomes according to both research and clinical evidence. Discussion was made on various methods of modern cupping techniques for low back pain and how to learn and engage cupping therapy techniques into movement system.

Renowned Therapist and faculty Prime Physio UK Dr Amanullah Khan also talked to the audience emphasizing exercised based therapy and to familiarize the students with the application of basic tools in designing an exercise with certain tools.

He shared the skills and knowledge with students that they build confidence in clinically handling variety of cases with different settings and assume manual therapy implementations into rehabilitation basis.

