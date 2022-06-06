ANL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
ASC 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 72.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.63%)
BOP 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.42%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.98%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.73%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 31.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.62%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
TRG 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.17%)
UNITY 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
WAVES 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 14,789 Increased By 130.7 (0.89%)
KSE100 41,505 Decreased By -63.1 (-0.15%)
KSE30 15,826 Decreased By -23.5 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NWIHS, Prime Physio organise workshop

Recorder Report Updated 08 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: North-West Institute of Health Sciences (NWIHS) arranged a one-day international workshop titled ‘Modern Cupping for Non-specific Mechanical Low Back Pain (NSLBP)’ in collaboration with Prime Physio, an award-winning leading therapy centre based in United Kingdom, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

NWIHS director Dr Danish Ali Khan welcomed the participants and spoke at length about the significance of transforming physiotherapy practice through education and raise awareness about the different components of the exercise. He underpinned the need to adopt modern and specialized practices in the field of physiotherapy and rehabilitation that will enhance recovery and improve the quality of life for patients.

Rasha Hossine, Doctor of Physical Therapy in Sports Injuries and Rehabilitation, Cairo University and Prime Physio teaching team addressed as chief speaker to the participants of the workshop.

Rasha underscored the importance of the workshop for professional development of the students and faculty to adopt new technological advancements in physiotherapy and rehabilitation into practices.

She demonstrated how to learn the theory beyond dynamic cupping as a restorative therapy and to understand effects of dynamic cupping on different treatment outcomes according to both research and clinical evidence. Discussion was made on various methods of modern cupping techniques for low back pain and how to learn and engage cupping therapy techniques into movement system.

Renowned Therapist and faculty Prime Physio UK Dr Amanullah Khan also talked to the audience emphasizing exercised based therapy and to familiarize the students with the application of basic tools in designing an exercise with certain tools.

He shared the skills and knowledge with students that they build confidence in clinically handling variety of cases with different settings and assume manual therapy implementations into rehabilitation basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NWIHC Dr Danish Ali Khan Rasha Hossine Cairo University

Comments

1000 characters
Inamullah Jun 08, 2022 11:00am
Dear Editor Please change the abbreviation in the head line NWIHC to NWIHS - the organization name is North West Institute of Health Sciences ( NWIHS).
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

NWIHS, Prime Physio organise workshop

Rupee makes recovery against US dollar during intra-day trading

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

Read more stories