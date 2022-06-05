Upgradation of nomenclatures: ECP re-designates two posts in ECP Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has redesignated two posts in the ECP Secretariat after the upgradation of their nomenclatures.

The ECP, in a meeting, decided to redesignate the nomenclatures of the two senior posts.

A notification issued in this context said that the nomenclature of additional director general (Elections-I) in basic scale (BS)-20 has been upgraded to directions general (elections) in BS-21.

Likewise, the nomenclature of additional DG (monitoring and evaluation) in BS-20 has been upgraded to DG (monitoring and evaluation) in BS-21.

Corresponding to this development, Additional DG (Elections-I) Shamshad Khan, who was serving in BS-20, has been promoted and appointed as DG (Elections) in BS-21. The appointment on the vacant post of DG (Monitoring and Evaluation) is yet to be made.

In addition, Saeed Gul, who was working on an additional charge as Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab in BS-21 has been appointed on this post on a regular basis.

Rule 5 of the Election Commission Rules 2017 provides that the financial powers of the chief election commissioner–include powers: (a) for creation of posts (b) to upgrade, downgrade or change the nomenclature of any post (c) to sanction and incur expenditure on any item including any allowance from within approved budgetary allocation and (d) to re-appropriate funds from one head of account to another head of account within the approved budgetary allocation.

